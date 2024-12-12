Vestcor Inc Increases Holdings in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Vestcor Inc increased its holdings in shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Free Report) by 2,004.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 50,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,624 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc’s holdings in United States Steel were worth $1,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in X. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 26,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its stake in United States Steel by 9.2% during the third quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 3,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management grew its holdings in United States Steel by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 3,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in United States Steel by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 44,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,570,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 18,635 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

United States Steel Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE X opened at $34.93 on Thursday. United States Steel Co. has a 12 month low of $26.92 and a 12 month high of $50.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.99. The stock has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a PE ratio of 22.98 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

United States Steel Announces Dividend

United States Steel ( NYSE:X Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. United States Steel had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that United States Steel Co. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 11th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is 13.16%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on X. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of United States Steel from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Glj Research upgraded shares of United States Steel from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.57 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of United States Steel from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on United States Steel in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded United States Steel from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.80.

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. The company operates through North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular) segments. The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

