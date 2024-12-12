VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UITB) Plans Dividend of $0.28

VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UITBGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, December 11th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be given a dividend of 0.2843 per share on Friday, December 13th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:UITB traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $46.47. 157,483 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 141,053. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.94. VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $45.00 and a 1 year high of $48.31.

The Victory Portfolios II VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (UITB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that invests primarily in US issues with a dollar-weighted average maturity of three to ten years. UITB was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

