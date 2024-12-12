VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UITB) Plans Dividend of $0.28

VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UITB – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, December 11th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be given a dividend of 0.2843 per share on Friday, December 13th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th.
VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ:UITB traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $46.47. 157,483 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 141,053. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.94. VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $45.00 and a 1 year high of $48.31.
VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- WallStreetBets: How a Reddit Forum Shook Up Stock Market Dynamics
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- Are 2024’s Top Insider Buys a Good Bet for 2025?
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- 4 Social Media Stocks to Soar as TikTok’s Future Hangs in Balance
Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.