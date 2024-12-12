Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF Plans Dividend of $0.31 (NASDAQ:VSDA)

Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, December 11th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 12th will be given a dividend of 0.3094 per share on Friday, December 13th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th.

Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

VSDA traded down $0.16 on Thursday, reaching $53.00. The stock had a trading volume of 11,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,659. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.37. Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF has a 12-month low of $46.30 and a 12-month high of $55.25. The company has a market cap of $262.36 million, a P/E ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.86.

Get Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF alerts:

About Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF

(Get Free Report)

See Also

The VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF (VSDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Victory Dividend Accelerator index. The fund tracks an index of dividend-paying US large- and mid-cap stocks with a high likelihood of future dividend growth. VSDA was launched on Apr 18, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

Receive News & Ratings for Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.