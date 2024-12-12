VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO) to Issue $0.09 Dividend

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, December 11th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be given a dividend of 0.0935 per share on Friday, December 13th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th.

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of CFO traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $71.75. The company had a trading volume of 8,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,910. The business has a fifty day moving average of $71.31 and a 200-day moving average of $67.88. The firm has a market cap of $452.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 0.69. VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 12 month low of $58.99 and a 12 month high of $74.07.

About VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF

The VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (CFO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of the largest US stocks by market cap, screened for positive earnings and weighted by volatility. The fund can move to 75% cash maximum in market downturns.

