VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF Announces Dividend of $0.12 (NASDAQ:VSMV)

VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:VSMV – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, December 11th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.1213 per share on Friday, December 13th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th.

VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

VSMV stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $49.42. 4,128 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,029. VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $41.60 and a 52 week high of $50.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68 and a beta of 0.79.

About VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF

The VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF (VSMV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks, selected and weighted based on multiple factors. ETF optimization and constraints are used in order to minimize volatility.

