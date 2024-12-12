Virtu Financial LLC Buys 35,896 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 2,721.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 37,215 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,896 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $6,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 948.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 184,434,213 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,814,902,000 after acquiring an additional 166,844,263 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom by 976.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 99,188,826 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $17,055,760,000 after purchasing an additional 89,975,941 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Broadcom by 1,121.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 90,400,508 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $15,594,088,000 after purchasing an additional 82,998,328 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom by 842.4% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 35,998,595 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,209,758,000 after purchasing an additional 32,178,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 975.4% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 33,819,675 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,833,894,000 after buying an additional 30,674,902 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Hsbc Global Res raised Broadcom to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Broadcom from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Broadcom to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.09.

AVGO stock opened at $183.20 on Thursday. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $102.46 and a one year high of $186.42. The firm has a market cap of $855.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 159.30, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.27.

In other Broadcom news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 15,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.44, for a total value of $2,893,968.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 737,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $133,781,155.20. This trade represents a 2.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 18,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.88, for a total value of $3,456,432.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 380,560 shares in the company, valued at $69,596,812.80. The trade was a 4.73 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 311,080 shares of company stock valued at $53,540,590 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

