Virtu Financial LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Virtu Financial LLC lowered its stake in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,353 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 30,702 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Hess were worth $4,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HES. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Hess by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,867 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Hess by 3.8% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,064 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Hess by 255.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 6,836 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after buying an additional 4,911 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Hess by 733.0% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 758 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Hess by 0.3% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 669,137 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $98,711,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO John B. Hess sold 90,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.47, for a total transaction of $12,890,115.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 223,147 shares in the company, valued at $31,791,753.09. The trade was a 28.85 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Geurt G. Schoonman sold 6,000 shares of Hess stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.91, for a total value of $851,460.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,914,019.71. This trade represents a 17.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 314,370 shares of company stock valued at $45,856,309. 9.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Hess from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Hess from $173.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Hess from $210.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Hess from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Hess from $145.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $170.50.

Hess Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HES opened at $142.38 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 1.17. Hess Co. has a 52 week low of $123.79 and a 52 week high of $163.98.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. Hess had a return on equity of 27.41% and a net margin of 20.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Hess Co. will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hess Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.31%.

About Hess

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

