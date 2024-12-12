Virtu Financial LLC Grows Stock Position in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) by 10,398.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 224,245 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 222,109 shares during the period. MicroStrategy makes up 2.1% of Virtu Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in MicroStrategy were worth $37,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MSTR. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 13.6% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 50 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy in the 2nd quarter valued at $106,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 72.3% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 81 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of MicroStrategy during the second quarter valued at $138,000. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in MicroStrategy by 900.0% in the second quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.84% of the company’s stock.

MSTR has been the subject of several recent research reports. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on MicroStrategy from $290.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $194.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on MicroStrategy from $275.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on MicroStrategy from $290.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $392.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $479.25.

Shares of MicroStrategy stock opened at $411.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $83.37 billion, a PE ratio of -195.25 and a beta of 3.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $294.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $198.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 52-week low of $43.87 and a 52-week high of $543.00.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The software maker reported ($1.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($1.44). MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 87.05% and a negative return on equity of 17.31%. The business had revenue of $116.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($8.98) earnings per share. MicroStrategy’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, CFO Andrew Kang sold 5,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.15, for a total value of $1,465,755.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,106,372. This trade represents a 32.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Jeanine Montgomery sold 56,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.41, for a total value of $14,479,312.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,670 shares in the company, valued at $1,459,514.70. The trade was a 90.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 102,000 shares of company stock worth $32,259,177. Insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

