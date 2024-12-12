Virtu Financial LLC Invests $2.73 Million in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYBFree Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 28,495 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,733,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 155.9% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 261 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 311.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 125.6% in the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 388 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. 71.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LYB stock opened at $76.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.25. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12 month low of $75.98 and a 12 month high of $107.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.82 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.59.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYBGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.10). LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 17.05%. The company had revenue of $10.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.46 EPS. LyondellBasell Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.01%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.58%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LYB shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $110.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. StockNews.com raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 6th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $99.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $94.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.50.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

