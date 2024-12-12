Virtu Financial LLC Takes $2.94 Million Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 15,422 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,942,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Passumpsic Savings Bank acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,466,000. TCW Group Inc. grew its stake in D.R. Horton by 13.8% during the third quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 24,077 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,593,000 after buying an additional 2,922 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the third quarter worth $208,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 168.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC now owns 804 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 104,969 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,025,000 after acquiring an additional 15,460 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DHI opened at $153.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 7.32 and a quick ratio of 1.61. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.02 and a 12-month high of $199.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $173.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.36 billion, a PE ratio of 10.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.71.

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The construction company reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.17 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.22 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 19.24% and a net margin of 12.93%. The business’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.45 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 11.14%.

A number of research analysts have commented on DHI shares. Wedbush upgraded D.R. Horton from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on D.R. Horton from $190.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $217.00 to $214.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $218.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.73.

In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 5,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.10, for a total transaction of $921,515.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

