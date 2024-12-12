Virtu Financial LLC Takes $3.87 Million Position in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 21,701 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock, valued at approximately $3,866,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COIN. Banco Santander S.A. raised its holdings in Coinbase Global by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 148,906 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $26,531,000 after acquiring an additional 16,737 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Coinbase Global by 135.1% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,680 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the period. CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong acquired a new stake in Coinbase Global in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,756,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Coinbase Global by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 30,012 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $5,347,000 after buying an additional 6,963 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the second quarter worth approximately $2,908,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on COIN. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $196.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Barclays upped their price target on Coinbase Global from $204.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Coinbase Global from $183.00 to $397.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $265.00 to $358.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $276.22.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Alesia J. Haas sold 5,250 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.25, for a total transaction of $1,025,062.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 169,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,150,716.50. This trade represents a 3.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Emilie Choi sold 1,500 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.24, for a total value of $243,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 187,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,436,386.24. This represents a 0.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 272,220 shares of company stock valued at $80,030,608. 23.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Coinbase Global Stock Performance

Shares of Coinbase Global stock opened at $313.81 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $251.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $224.01. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $114.51 and a fifty-two week high of $349.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $78.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.55 and a beta of 3.56.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 29.76%. The company’s revenue was up 78.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coinbase Global Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

Featured Stories

