Virtue Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Virtue Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) by 68.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 812 shares during the period. Virtue Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SOXX. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the second quarter valued at $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 84.0% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SOXX opened at $218.94 on Thursday. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 1 year low of $177.88 and a 1 year high of $267.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $223.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $230.37. The firm has a market cap of $14.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.34.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares Semiconductor ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.5524 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

