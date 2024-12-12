Virtue Capital Management LLC Has $426,000 Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Virtue Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,383 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,218 shares during the period. Virtue Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in T. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 227.6% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 131,813 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 91,578 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its holdings in AT&T by 356.5% in the 2nd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 169.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 1,338 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Capital Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 107.5% during the 2nd quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Stock Performance

T stock opened at $23.48 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.47. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.94 and a fifty-two week high of $24.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.48 billion, a PE ratio of 19.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.59.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $30.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.50 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 7.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 10th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of AT&T from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Oppenheimer started coverage on AT&T in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on AT&T from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Citigroup upped their price target on AT&T from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of AT&T to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

