Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF) Short Interest Up 574.7% in November

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 56,000 shares, a growth of 574.7% from the November 15th total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 102,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EDF. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $86,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund by 223.4% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 70,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 48,408 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 222,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after buying an additional 17,977 shares during the period.

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,766. Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund has a 52-week low of $4.21 and a 52-week high of $5.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.22.

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund Announces Dividend

About Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.52%.

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Stone Harbor Investment Partners LP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in sovereign debt obligations, corporate debt securities, structured notes, convertible securities, securities issued by supranational organizations, floating rate commercial loans, and securitized loan participations.

