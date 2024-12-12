VolitionRx Limited (NYSE:VNRX) Director Purchases $99,615.48 in Stock

VolitionRx Limited (NYSE:VNRX – Get Free Report) Director Guy Archibald Innes acquired 174,764 shares of VolitionRx stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.57 per share, with a total value of $99,615.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 617,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,738.45. The trade was a 39.51 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

VolitionRx Stock Performance

VNRX opened at $0.67 on Thursday. VolitionRx Limited has a twelve month low of $0.43 and a twelve month high of $1.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.67. The firm has a market cap of $61.72 million, a P/E ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 1.17.

Institutional Trading of VolitionRx

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in VolitionRx stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of VolitionRx Limited (NYSE:VNRX – Free Report) by 15.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 730,448 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 95,900 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.79% of VolitionRx worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VNRX. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of VolitionRx in a report on Friday, November 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of VolitionRx in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, D. Boral Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of VolitionRx in a research note on Tuesday.

VolitionRx Company Profile

VolitionRx Limited, a multi-national epigenetics company, engages in the development of blood tests to help diagnose and monitor a range of cancers, and sepsis and COVID-19 in the United States and internationally. The company offers Nu.Q Vet, a cancer screening test for dogs and other animals; Nu.Q Nets for monitoring the immune system; Nu.Q Cancer for monitoring disease progression, response to treatment and minimal residual disease; Capture-PCR, an isolating and capturing circulating tumor derived DNA from plasma samples for early cancer detection; and Nu.Q Discover, a solution to profiling nucleosomes.

Further Reading

