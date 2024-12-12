Vor Biopharma’s (VOR) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Wedbush

Wedbush restated their outperform rating on shares of Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning,RTT News reports. They currently have a $11.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on VOR. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Vor Biopharma from $22.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Vor Biopharma in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Vor Biopharma from $10.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.50 target price on shares of Vor Biopharma in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.36.

Shares of NYSE:VOR opened at $0.98 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $67.28 million, a PE ratio of -0.61 and a beta of -0.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.93. Vor Biopharma has a 1-year low of $0.63 and a 1-year high of $3.14.

Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.40). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vor Biopharma will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in Vor Biopharma by 177.0% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 49,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 31,333 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vor Biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vor Biopharma during the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Rosalind Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vor Biopharma in the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vor Biopharma by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 81,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 27,597 shares during the period. 97.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vor Biopharma Inc operates as a clinical-stage cell and genome engineering company. Its lead product is tremtelectogene empogeditemcel (trem-cel), an engineered hematopoietic stem cell (eHSC) product candidate that is in phase 1/2 trial to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and other hematological malignancies.

