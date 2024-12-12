Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Acquired by Sculati Wealth Management LLC

Sculati Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,454 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares during the quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its position in Walmart by 9.6% in the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 91,038 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,372,000 after buying an additional 7,965 shares during the period. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 21,702 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Silver Lake Advisory LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the 2nd quarter worth about $263,000. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 111.5% in the second quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,425 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 3,915 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $94.98 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $50.08 and a one year high of $96.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $85.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $763.01 billion, a PE ratio of 38.98, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.54.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The retailer reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $169.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.69 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 21.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WMT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Walmart from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Melius Research initiated coverage on Walmart in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.40.

In other news, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 2,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.76, for a total transaction of $166,607.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 459,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,113,904.08. This trade represents a 0.45 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.47, for a total value of $277,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 375,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,691,507.55. The trade was a 0.79 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,309,091 shares of company stock worth $183,375,539 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

