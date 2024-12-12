Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Acquired by Sculati Wealth Management LLC

Sculati Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,454 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares during the quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its position in Walmart by 9.6% in the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 91,038 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,372,000 after buying an additional 7,965 shares during the period. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 21,702 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Silver Lake Advisory LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the 2nd quarter worth about $263,000. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 111.5% in the second quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,425 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 3,915 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.
Walmart Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $94.98 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $50.08 and a one year high of $96.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $85.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $763.01 billion, a PE ratio of 38.98, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.54.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
WMT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Walmart from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Melius Research initiated coverage on Walmart in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.40.
View Our Latest Stock Report on Walmart
Insider Activity
In other news, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 2,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.76, for a total transaction of $166,607.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 459,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,113,904.08. This trade represents a 0.45 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.47, for a total value of $277,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 375,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,691,507.55. The trade was a 0.79 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,309,091 shares of company stock worth $183,375,539 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.
About Walmart
Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Walmart
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- Can SentinelOne Rebound in 2025 After CrowdStrike’s Slip-Up?
- What does consumer price index measure?
- 3 Beaten-Down Small Caps Building Momentum for a 2025 Rally
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- Analysts Expect This Cruise Stock To Rally Another 30%
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.