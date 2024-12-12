Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Trading Up 0% on Analyst Upgrade

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) shot up 0% during trading on Thursday after KeyCorp raised their price target on the stock from $96.00 to $100.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Walmart traded as high as $95.72 and last traded at $94.99. 2,428,839 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 16,869,299 shares. The stock had previously closed at $94.96.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Walmart from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Walmart from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Walmart to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Walmart from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.40.

Get Walmart alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on WMT

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Walmart

In related news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.47, for a total value of $277,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 375,165 shares in the company, valued at $34,691,507.55. The trade was a 0.79 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder S Robson Walton sold 1,804,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.18, for a total value of $142,840,720.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 605,979,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,981,442,399.24. This represents a 0.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,309,091 shares of company stock valued at $183,375,539. Insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Walmart by 3.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 87,617,409 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,048,465,000 after acquiring an additional 2,786,061 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 63,135,639 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,098,203,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200,004 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 4.6% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 47,659,844 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,848,533,000 after purchasing an additional 2,107,197 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Walmart by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 41,501,782 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,392,658,000 after buying an additional 1,480,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Walmart by 1.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 36,282,740 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,456,704,000 after buying an additional 644,353 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $763.09 billion, a PE ratio of 38.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $85.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The retailer reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $169.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.69 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 21.78%. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.