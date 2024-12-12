WAX (WAXP) Trading 15.4% Lower Over Last Week

WAX (WAXP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 12th. WAX has a market cap of $200.12 million and approximately $22.79 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WAX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0550 or 0.00000054 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, WAX has traded 15.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $101,076.86 or 0.99684079 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $100,666.34 or 0.99279213 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

WAX Coin Profile

WAX (CRYPTO:WAXP) is a coin. It launched on December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 4,298,858,128 coins and its circulating supply is 3,641,162,925 coins. The official message board for WAX is wax-io.medium.com. The Reddit community for WAX is https://reddit.com/r/wax_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WAX’s official Twitter account is @wax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for WAX is wax.io.

WAX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX (WAXP) is a cryptocurrency . WAX has a current supply of 4,298,644,244.91806698 with 3,641,170,277.0249052 in circulation. The last known price of WAX is 0.0553047 USD and is up 13.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 127 active market(s) with $22,156,244.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://wax.io/.”

