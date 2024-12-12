Wayfair (NYSE:W) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Wayfair (NYSE:W – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Monday morning.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Wayfair from $69.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Wayfair from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 4th. Argus lowered Wayfair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Wayfair from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Wayfair from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.28.

Wayfair Stock Performance

Wayfair stock opened at $54.93 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.23 and a beta of 3.44. Wayfair has a 52 week low of $37.35 and a 52 week high of $76.18.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.38) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Wayfair will post -2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wayfair

In related news, insider Jon Blotner sold 4,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total transaction of $246,560.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 52,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,791,380.80. This trade represents a 8.12 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven Conine sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.14, for a total value of $1,594,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 632,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,614,929.22. This represents a 4.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 97,868 shares of company stock worth $4,866,748 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wayfair

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in W. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in Wayfair in the third quarter worth $29,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Wayfair during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wayfair in the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Wayfair in the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

About Wayfair

Wayfair Inc provides e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company offers approximately thirty million products for the home sector. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites consisting of Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

