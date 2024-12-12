Waystar (NASDAQ:WAY) Trading 5.5% Higher – Time to Buy?

Waystar Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:WAY – Get Free Report) traded up 5.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $33.10 and last traded at $33.09. 408,204 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 908,909 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.37.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WAY shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Waystar from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Raymond James raised shares of Waystar from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Waystar from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Waystar from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Waystar from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.90.

Waystar Stock Up 3.8 %

The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.47.

Waystar (NASDAQ:WAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $240.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.82 million. Waystar’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Waystar Holding Corp. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Waystar in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Smithfield Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Waystar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Waystar in the 3rd quarter valued at $78,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Waystar during the 2nd quarter valued at $145,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Waystar during the third quarter worth $204,000.

About Waystar

Waystar Holding Corp. is a software company which provide healthcare payments. Waystar Holding Corp. is based in LEHI, Utah.

