Wealthquest Corp Acquires 82 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Wealthquest Corp lifted its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,530 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Wealthquest Corp’s holdings in Tesla were worth $395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its stake in Tesla by 8.1% in the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 949 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Welch Group LLC increased its holdings in Tesla by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 1,990 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Human Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Fiduciary Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Tesla in the second quarter valued at approximately $543,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Price Performance

Tesla stock opened at $424.77 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $294.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $243.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.38, a PEG ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.84. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.80 and a 52-week high of $424.88.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. Tesla had a net margin of 13.07% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The business had revenue of $25.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. Tesla’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TSLA shares. Barclays lifted their price target on Tesla from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Phillip Securities downgraded Tesla from a “moderate sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. HSBC reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and set a $124.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, October 11th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Roth Mkm raised shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $257.36.

Insider Activity

In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 105,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,258,000. This represents a 7.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kimbal Musk sold 60,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.23, for a total value of $15,138,915.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,563,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $391,164,540.60. This trade represents a 3.73 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 522,886 shares of company stock worth $171,393,831 in the last three months. Company insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

