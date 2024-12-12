Wealthquest Corp Has $1.51 Million Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Wealthquest Corp grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,563 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Wealthquest Corp’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 2,058 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.9% during the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 2,460 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 53,917 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,192,000 after acquiring an additional 9,910 shares in the last quarter. Breed s Hill Capital LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 40.2% in the second quarter. Breed s Hill Capital LLC now owns 4,465 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hengehold Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.7% during the second quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 34,380 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $111.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $119.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $491.77 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.89. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $95.77 and a 52 week high of $126.34.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.01. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The business had revenue of $90.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were issued a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on XOM shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Wolfe Research raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $137.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $142.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Bank of America assumed coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Exxon Mobil from $121.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.95.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.