Wealthquest Corp Has $838,000 Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Wealthquest Corp boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,829 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 446 shares during the period. Wealthquest Corp’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lantz Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 16.0% in the second quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 13,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 53.2% during the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 496,886 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,184,000 after acquiring an additional 172,640 shares during the last quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $424,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, LA Financiere DE L Echiquier lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 7.2% in the second quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 34,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,428,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim lifted their target price on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded NextEra Energy from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $73.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.85.

NextEra Energy Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NEE opened at $73.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $152.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.41. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.95 and a 52 week high of $86.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.79.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $7.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.11 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 26.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 22nd. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.95%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Nicole J. Daggs sold 4,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.57, for a total value of $302,808.99. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,193,401.44. The trade was a 20.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.