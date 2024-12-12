Wealthquest Corp Reduces Stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Wealthquest Corp decreased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 21.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,810 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Wealthquest Corp’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lantz Financial LLC grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 17.4% during the second quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 11,799 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 10.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 206,709 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,585,000 after purchasing an additional 18,741 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,093 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares during the period. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter valued at $260,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 4,662 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the period. 76.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE:BMY opened at $56.65 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $114.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.78, a PEG ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 0.45. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $39.35 and a 12 month high of $61.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.12.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Increases Dividend

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.31. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 11.94% and a negative net margin of 15.30%. The firm had revenue of $11.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.00 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is a boost from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently -66.85%.

Insider Activity at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In related news, EVP Samit Hirawat purchased 1,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $54.67 per share, for a total transaction of $100,046.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 62,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,395,499.03. This trade represents a 3.04 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Phil M. Holzer sold 700 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.62, for a total transaction of $38,934.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $654,091.20. The trade was a 5.62 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BMY shares. Barclays raised their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.29.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on BMY

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.