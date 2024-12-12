Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for NVIDIA (NVDA)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ: NVDA) recently:

11/22/2024 – NVIDIA had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $90.00 to $135.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/22/2024 – NVIDIA had its “accumulate” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Phillip Securities. They now have a $160.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $155.00.

11/21/2024 – NVIDIA had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $175.00 price target on the stock.

11/21/2024 – NVIDIA had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $145.00 to $160.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/21/2024 – NVIDIA had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $170.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/21/2024 – NVIDIA had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $165.00 to $185.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/21/2024 – NVIDIA had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $160.00 to $175.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/21/2024 – NVIDIA had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $165.00 to $175.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/21/2024 – NVIDIA had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They now have a $175.00 price target on the stock.

11/21/2024 – NVIDIA had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $150.00 to $190.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/21/2024 – NVIDIA had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $189.00 to $190.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/21/2024 – NVIDIA had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $115.00 to $140.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

11/21/2024 – NVIDIA had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $170.00 to $175.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/21/2024 – NVIDIA had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They now have a $190.00 price target on the stock.

11/21/2024 – NVIDIA had its price target raised by analysts at TD Cowen from $165.00 to $175.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/21/2024 – NVIDIA had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $150.00 to $165.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/21/2024 – NVIDIA had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $145.00 to $160.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/21/2024 – NVIDIA had its price target raised by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $170.00 to $190.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/20/2024 – NVIDIA had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Loop Capital. They now have a $175.00 price target on the stock.

11/19/2024 – NVIDIA had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $148.00 to $167.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/19/2024 – NVIDIA had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $165.00 to $180.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/18/2024 – NVIDIA had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They now have a $200.00 price target on the stock.

11/14/2024 – NVIDIA had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $140.00 to $170.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

11/14/2024 – NVIDIA had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna from $160.00 to $180.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

11/14/2024 – NVIDIA had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $160.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $138.00.

11/14/2024 – NVIDIA had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $150.00 to $175.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/14/2024 – NVIDIA had its price target raised by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from $145.00 to $200.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/13/2024 – NVIDIA had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $150.00 to $170.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/12/2024 – NVIDIA had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $140.00 to $165.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/12/2024 – NVIDIA is now covered by analysts at Redburn Atlantic. They set a “buy” rating and a $178.00 price target on the stock.

11/11/2024 – NVIDIA had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $150.00 to $160.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/11/2024 – NVIDIA had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $140.00 to $175.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/11/2024 – NVIDIA had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $150.00 to $185.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/11/2024 – NVIDIA had its price target raised by analysts at Melius Research from $165.00 to $185.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/18/2024 – NVIDIA had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $165.00 to $190.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

NVIDIA Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA traded down $1.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $137.70. 109,033,312 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 385,938,125. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $3.37 trillion, a P/E ratio of 54.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.63. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $47.32 and a one year high of $152.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.33.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $35.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.15 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 93.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 1.57%.

In other NVIDIA news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.51, for a total value of $524,295.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 492,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,370,572.59. The trade was a 0.91 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 716 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $101,672.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,831,764. This represents a 3.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,556,986 shares of company stock worth $188,359,199 over the last ninety days. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NVIDIA

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

