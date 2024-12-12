Wellington Management Group LLP Acquires 99,316 Shares of Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR)

Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Free Report) by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 323,863 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 99,316 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Inter Parfums were worth $41,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 44.4% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Inter Parfums during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,006,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Inter Parfums during the 2nd quarter valued at about $308,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 19.9% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 126,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,642,000 after buying an additional 20,985 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 11.8% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. 55.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Pelayo Frederic Garcia sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.04, for a total value of $532,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

Inter Parfums Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ IPAR opened at $138.15 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.48. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.39 and a 12 month high of $156.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 29.65 and a beta of 1.20.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $425.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.00 million. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 10.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price target on shares of Inter Parfums in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Inter Parfums from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, BWS Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target on shares of Inter Parfums in a research report on Monday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.75.

About Inter Parfums

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. The company offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

