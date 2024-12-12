Wellington Management Group LLP Raises Position in ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA)

Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA – Free Report) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,164,085 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 91,987 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 6.18% of ProAssurance worth $47,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of ProAssurance by 3.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 44,323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in ProAssurance by 2.4% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 253,649 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,100,000 after purchasing an additional 6,062 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in ProAssurance by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 417,150 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,098,000 after buying an additional 8,549 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ProAssurance in the second quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in ProAssurance by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 32,346 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on PRA. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of ProAssurance from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Piper Sandler lowered ProAssurance from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised ProAssurance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

ProAssurance Stock Performance

ProAssurance stock opened at $16.76 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. ProAssurance Co. has a twelve month low of $10.76 and a twelve month high of $17.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.98. The company has a market cap of $857.37 million, a PE ratio of 20.19 and a beta of 0.27.

ProAssurance Profile

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers’ Compensation Insurance, and Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance segments. It offers professional liability insurance to healthcare providers and institutions, and attorneys and their firms; medical technology liability insurance to medical technology and life sciences companies; and custom alternative risk solutions, including assumed reinsurance, loss portfolio transfers, and captive cell programs for healthcare professional liability insureds.

