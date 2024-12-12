Wellington Management Group LLP Reduces Stake in Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC)

Wellington Management Group LLP lessened its holdings in shares of Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC – Free Report) by 27.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 647,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 242,183 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Brady were worth $49,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRC. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Brady by 65.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Point72 DIFC Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Brady by 161.4% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Brady by 36.1% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Brady in the second quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Brady by 91.1% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

Brady Stock Performance

Shares of BRC stock opened at $75.81 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $74.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.46. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 18.63 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Brady Co. has a 12 month low of $56.09 and a 12 month high of $77.68.

Brady Dividend Announcement

Brady ( NYSE:BRC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.02. Brady had a net margin of 14.19% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The business had revenue of $377.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $365.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Brady Co. will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 10th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Brady’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Brady from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Russell Shaller sold 12,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.08, for a total value of $916,934.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,520,297.40. This represents a 10.87 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Thomas F. Debruine sold 2,851 shares of Brady stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.77, for a total value of $216,020.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 9,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $737,014.79. The trade was a 22.67 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,262 shares of company stock worth $3,371,231 over the last three months. 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Brady

(Free Report)

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The company offers materials, printing systems, RFID, and bar code scanners for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, finished product identification, and industrial track and trace applications; safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, lockout/tagout device, and software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification.

