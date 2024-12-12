Wells Fargo & Company Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL) Stock

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 1.46% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on OWL. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Blue Owl Capital from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Blue Owl Capital from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Blue Owl Capital from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Blue Owl Capital from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.98.

Blue Owl Capital Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:OWL traded down $0.11 on Thursday, hitting $24.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 455,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,488,189. Blue Owl Capital has a one year low of $13.01 and a one year high of $25.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 145.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.60.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. The firm had revenue of $600.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $565.93 million. Blue Owl Capital had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 19.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Blue Owl Capital will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OWL. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Blue Owl Capital during the second quarter worth about $32,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.85% of the company’s stock.

Blue Owl Capital Company Profile

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager in the United States. The company offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer holistic framework of capital solutions to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. It also provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; liquid credit; GP strategic capital products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority stakes, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority stakes; and real estate products that focuses on acquiring triple net lease real estate by investment grade or creditworthy tenants.

