Wells Fargo & Company Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) Stock Price

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $110.00 to $99.00 in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 7.50% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Macquarie increased their price objective on Omnicom Group from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Bank of America raised their price target on Omnicom Group from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Barclays raised their price target on Omnicom Group from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. UBS Group raised their price target on Omnicom Group from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Omnicom Group from $118.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.89.

OMC stock opened at $92.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $102.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.32. Omnicom Group has a fifty-two week low of $82.97 and a fifty-two week high of $107.00.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The business services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 36.59% and a net margin of 9.45%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.86 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Andrew Castellaneta sold 4,000 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.29, for a total transaction of $421,160.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,479,053.05. This trade represents a 14.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 8.2% during the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 186,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,723,000 after purchasing an additional 14,153 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 16.3% in the third quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 2,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 2.0% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 489,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,562,000 after acquiring an additional 9,774 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 40.9% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 29,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,077,000 after acquiring an additional 8,643 shares during the period. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 569.2% in the third quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 10,881 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 9,255 shares during the period. 91.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

