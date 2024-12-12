Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD) Short Interest Up 335.7% in November

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 103,700 shares, an increase of 335.7% from the November 15th total of 23,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 205,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $4,833,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 918.0% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 5,508 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 403,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,107,000 after buying an additional 106,948 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 2,103,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,419,000 after buying an additional 125,714 shares during the period. Finally, Ariadne Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $1,022,000. 33.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.04. 176,058 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 201,883. Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund has a 52-week low of $8.88 and a 52-week high of $10.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.94 and a 200-day moving average of $9.78.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.0875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd.

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc is an open ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe.

