Western Copper & Gold (NYSE:WRN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Western Copper & Gold (NYSE:WRN – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a speculative buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial upgraded Western Copper & Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.25 price target on shares of Western Copper & Gold in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Western Copper & Gold to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4.25.

Western Copper & Gold Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Copper & Gold

Shares of NYSE:WRN opened at $1.09 on Monday. Western Copper & Gold has a 12-month low of $0.95 and a 12-month high of $1.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.15. The firm has a market cap of $216.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.50 and a beta of 1.84.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Western Copper & Gold stock. Rathbones Group PLC acquired a new stake in Western Copper & Gold Corp (NYSE:WRN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 27,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. 21.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western Copper & Gold Company Profile

Western Copper and Gold Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, silver, and molybdenum deposits. Its principal property is the Casino mineral property that comprise 1,136 full and partial quartz claims, and 55 placer claims located in Yukon, Canada.

Featured Stories

