Westside Investment Management Inc. Grows Position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 370 shares during the quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 235.5% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.54% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of JNK opened at $96.99 on Thursday. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a one year low of $92.47 and a one year high of $97.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $96.71 and a 200 day moving average of $95.94.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

