Westside Investment Management Inc. Has $304,000 Stake in Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM)

Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM – Free Report) by 20.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 115,700 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,980 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. owned 0.40% of Atomera worth $304,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ATOM. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in Atomera in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in Atomera in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Atomera in the third quarter worth $44,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Atomera during the third quarter worth $76,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Atomera by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 65,428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 14,327 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

ATOM stock opened at $7.34 on Thursday. Atomera Incorporated has a 1-year low of $2.31 and a 1-year high of $9.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.86. The firm has a market cap of $211.25 million, a PE ratio of -10.49 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 5.25, a quick ratio of 5.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Atomera Incorporated engages in the developing, commercializing, and licensing proprietary processes and technologies for the semiconductor industry in North America and the Asia Pacific. The company's lead technology is the Mears Silicon Technology, a thin film of reengineered silicon that can be applied as a transistor channel enhancement to CMOS-type transistors.

