Westside Investment Management Inc. Has $983,000 Position in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO)

Westside Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO – Free Report) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,006 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF worth $983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at about $101,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at about $138,000. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at about $193,000.

Get Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF alerts:

Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

FDLO stock opened at $62.81 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.59. Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $52.12 and a 12 month high of $63.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.48 and a beta of 0.69.

Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF Profile

The Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (FDLO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity U.S. Low Volatility Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks selected for low volatility of returns and earnings. FDLO was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.