Westside Investment Management Inc. Purchases 676 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 74,342 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of Westside Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $7,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Arizona PSPRS Trust purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $822,973,000. State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $498,454,000. United Services Automobile Association raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 105.8% in the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 9,129,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,510,000 after purchasing an additional 4,694,299 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,077,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,278,608,000 after purchasing an additional 4,641,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 37,260,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,697,061,000 after buying an additional 3,717,053 shares during the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

AGG opened at $98.69 on Thursday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $94.85 and a twelve month high of $102.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $98.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.96.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

