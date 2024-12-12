William Blair Downgrades Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) to Market Perform

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at William Blair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued on Thursday,Finviz reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price target on Keros Therapeutics from $81.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 12th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.22.

Keros Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ KROS opened at $18.49 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $748.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 1.20. Keros Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $18.49 and a 52 week high of $73.00.

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($1.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.28) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $0.39 million for the quarter. Keros Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 27,890.94% and a negative return on equity of 41.74%. The business’s revenue was up 4750.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.33) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Keros Therapeutics will post -5.26 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Keros Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KROS. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 52.0% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Keros Therapeutics by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Keros Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $89,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in Keros Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $213,000. 71.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Keros Therapeutics Company Profile

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics for patients with disorders that are linked to dysfunctional signaling of the transforming growth factor-beta family of proteins in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, as well as in patients with myelofibrosis.

