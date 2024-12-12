William C. Stone Sells 132,700 Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Stock

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) CEO William C. Stone sold 132,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.85, for a total transaction of $10,197,995.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 31,837,926 shares in the company, valued at $2,446,744,613.10. This trade represents a 0.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

SS&C Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SSNC opened at $77.25 on Thursday. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.53 and a 12 month high of $77.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.13 billion, a PE ratio of 27.69 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $74.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.63.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The technology company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 12.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SS&C Technologies Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.84%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SSNC. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 25th. StockNews.com cut SS&C Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on SS&C Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in SS&C Technologies by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 0.4% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 46,282 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,435,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 2.9% during the third quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 7,064 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 7,112 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in SS&C Technologies by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 675 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. 96.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions comprising portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions consisting of claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

Further Reading

