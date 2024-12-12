Wilmington (LON:WIL) Stock Price Down 1.2% – Should You Sell?

Wilmington plc (LON:WIL – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 1.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 400 ($5.10) and last traded at GBX 400 ($5.10). 31,753 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 115,449 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 405 ($5.17).

Wilmington Stock Up 0.5 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 397.52 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 389.07. The firm has a market cap of £357.32 million, a PE ratio of 2,094.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45.

Wilmington Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st were given a GBX 8.30 ($0.11) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.16%. This is an increase from Wilmington’s previous dividend of $3.00. Wilmington’s payout ratio is currently 5,789.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling

About Wilmington

In other Wilmington news, insider Guy Millward sold 4,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 393 ($5.01), for a total transaction of £16,309.50 ($20,805.59). 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wilmington plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information, data, training, and education solutions to professional markets in the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in two divisions, Intelligence and Training & Education. The Intelligence division offers risk and compliance data to a range of industries, including insurance, pensions, legal, and healthcare.

