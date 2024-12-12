Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB Acquires 52,800 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 92.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 110,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 52,800 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ comprises approximately 1.0% of Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $53,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of QQQ. Arvest Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 3rd quarter valued at about $21,565,000. Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,967,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 42,889 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,933,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the period. Tudor Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,376,000. Finally, Advisory Resource Group raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 14,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,056,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trading Down 0.5 %

QQQ stock opened at $527.41 on Thursday. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $395.34 and a twelve month high of $530.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $502.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $482.98.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were given a dividend of $0.677 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

