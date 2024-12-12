Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB Buys 13,334 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB raised its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 162.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,563 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 13,334 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $8,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Centennial Bank AR lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 420.0% in the 2nd quarter. Centennial Bank AR now owns 104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 155.8% during the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 73.5% during the 2nd quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc now owns 118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Deere & Company stock opened at $446.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $419.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $391.72. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $340.20 and a 12 month high of $469.39.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.89 by $0.66. Deere & Company had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 31.32%. The company had revenue of $9.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $8.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 19.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.31%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $496.00 to $538.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $448.00 to $477.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $510.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $443.28.

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

