Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB Has $22.33 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 133,175 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,598 shares during the quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $22,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,653,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,663,000 after buying an additional 141,385 shares during the period. Axiom Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 13.6% during the third quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 1,416,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,266,000 after acquiring an additional 169,810 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC now owns 978,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,987,000 after purchasing an additional 26,889 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 941,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,917,000 after purchasing an additional 22,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 26.9% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 927,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,446,000 after purchasing an additional 196,458 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of VOE opened at $169.58 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.05 billion, a PE ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $170.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.65. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $140.12 and a 12 month high of $176.83.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

