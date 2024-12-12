Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB Has $25.66 Million Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB grew its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 80.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,324 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,208 shares during the quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $25,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new position in Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Kings Path Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the second quarter worth $33,000. Denver PWM LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in Home Depot during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new position in Home Depot during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HD. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Home Depot from $387.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $380.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $435.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upgraded Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $360.00 to $455.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $426.00.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In related news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 22,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $408.91, for a total value of $9,030,368.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,404 shares in the company, valued at $8,343,399.64. The trade was a 51.98 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 100 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.58, for a total transaction of $40,258.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,465 shares in the company, valued at $5,018,159.70. This trade represents a 0.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,188 shares of company stock valued at $15,624,585 over the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Home Depot Price Performance

HD opened at $421.70 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $418.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.63, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $411.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $377.09. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $323.77 and a twelve month high of $439.37.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $40.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.31 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 452.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.81 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.12 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 61.14%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Stories

