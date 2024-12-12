Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB Increases Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB increased its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,175 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB’s holdings in Accenture were worth $14,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Accenture during the second quarter worth $424,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Accenture by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 986 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in Accenture by 54.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 40,544 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,301,000 after purchasing an additional 14,225 shares during the period. Silver Lake Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Accenture in the second quarter worth about $2,496,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 4.8% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 24,693 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,492,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. 75.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ACN opened at $359.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $224.76 billion, a PE ratio of 31.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.24. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $278.69 and a 52 week high of $387.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $360.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $334.07.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 26th. The information technology services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.01. Accenture had a return on equity of 26.83% and a net margin of 11.20%. The firm had revenue of $16.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 12.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accenture announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, September 26th that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th were given a $1.48 dividend. This is a positive change from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 10th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.79%.

In other Accenture news, CEO Ryoji Sekido sold 3,191 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.70, for a total transaction of $1,096,746.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,062.20. The trade was a 99.81 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.16, for a total value of $3,385,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,324 shares in the company, valued at $7,645,075.84. This represents a 30.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,298 shares of company stock worth $13,372,661 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ACN shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $370.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $370.00 to $420.00 in a report on Friday, December 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $365.00 to $388.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $373.32.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

