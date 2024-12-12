Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB Raises Stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB lifted its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 365,612 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,689 shares during the quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB’s holdings in Corning were worth $16,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. City Holding Co. lifted its position in shares of Corning by 545.5% during the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 710 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Corning during the third quarter worth $39,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corning in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Corning by 2,250.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 940 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Corning by 90.8% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 994 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Corning

In other news, SVP John P. Bayne, Jr. sold 8,876 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.09, for a total value of $435,722.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP John P. Bayne, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total transaction of $241,950.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,213. This represents a 42.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Corning Stock Performance

GLW stock opened at $47.81 on Thursday. Corning Incorporated has a 12-month low of $29.14 and a 12-month high of $51.03. The firm has a market cap of $40.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 280.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.16.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 1.24%. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

Corning Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. Corning’s payout ratio is currently 658.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on GLW. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Corning from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target (up from $51.00) on shares of Corning in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Corning from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Corning from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Corning has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.08.

Corning Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

