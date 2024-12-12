Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF) Stock Price Down 8.3% – Time to Sell?

Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 8.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.15 and last traded at $9.23. 1,662,483 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 7,292,290 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.07.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Wolfspeed from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 price target (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Wolfspeed in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Wolfspeed from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Wolfspeed from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Wolfspeed from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wolfspeed has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.21.

Get Wolfspeed alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on WOLF

Wolfspeed Trading Down 6.6 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Wolfspeed

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.32. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.82, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.54.

In related news, Director Glenda Dorchak acquired 3,592 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.33 per share, for a total transaction of $29,921.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,688 shares in the company, valued at $155,671.04. This trade represents a 23.79 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Thomas H. Werner bought 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.53 per share, for a total transaction of $244,875.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 108,549 shares in the company, valued at $708,824.97. This trade represents a 52.78 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 78,067 shares of company stock valued at $524,747 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wolfspeed

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Wolfspeed by 41.0% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 5,153 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Wolfspeed by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722 shares in the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. raised its stake in Wolfspeed by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 137,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,127,000 after purchasing an additional 15,137 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Wolfspeed by 14.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,177,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,796,000 after purchasing an additional 147,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Iridian Asset Management LLC CT boosted its position in shares of Wolfspeed by 4.9% in the second quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 124,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,825,000 after buying an additional 5,827 shares during the period.

Wolfspeed Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Wolfspeed, Inc operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies in Europe, Hong Kong, China, rest of Asia-Pacific, the United States, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wolfspeed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolfspeed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.