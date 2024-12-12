Wolverine Trading LLC Boosts Holdings in Innovator Growth Accelerated ETF – Quarterly (BATS:XDQQ)

Wolverine Trading LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator Growth Accelerated ETF – Quarterly (BATS:XDQQ – Free Report) by 53.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,360 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,373 shares during the period. Wolverine Trading LLC owned about 4.11% of Innovator Growth Accelerated ETF – Quarterly worth $1,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Innovator Growth Accelerated ETF – Quarterly during the third quarter valued at about $48,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Innovator Growth Accelerated ETF – Quarterly by 5,078.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 17,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 17,419 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in Innovator Growth Accelerated ETF – Quarterly by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 30,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,000 after purchasing an additional 7,004 shares during the period. Encompass More Asset Management purchased a new stake in Innovator Growth Accelerated ETF – Quarterly during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,003,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator Growth Accelerated ETF – Quarterly by 5.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 48,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after buying an additional 2,655 shares during the last quarter.

Get Innovator Growth Accelerated ETF - Quarterly alerts:

Innovator Growth Accelerated ETF – Quarterly Stock Performance

Shares of BATS XDQQ opened at $34.53 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.36.

Innovator Growth Accelerated ETF – Quarterly Company Profile

The Innovator Growth-100 Accelerated ETF – Quarterly (XDQQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Invesco QQQ Trust index. The fund aims for 2x the price return of Invesco QQQ Trust ETF (QQQ), subject to an upside return cap over a specific holdings period. XDQQ was launched on Apr 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XDQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator Growth Accelerated ETF – Quarterly (BATS:XDQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Growth Accelerated ETF - Quarterly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Growth Accelerated ETF - Quarterly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.