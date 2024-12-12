Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) Receives $18.00 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.38.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $21.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Wolverine World Wide to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th.

Get Wolverine World Wide alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Wolverine World Wide

Wolverine World Wide Stock Performance

Wolverine World Wide Dividend Announcement

WWW opened at $24.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of -27.26 and a beta of 1.89. Wolverine World Wide has a 1 year low of $7.58 and a 1 year high of $24.64.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Wolverine World Wide’s payout ratio is -44.94%.

Insider Activity at Wolverine World Wide

In related news, insider David A. Latchana sold 7,706 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.02, for a total value of $131,156.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,889 shares in the company, valued at $236,390.78. This represents a 35.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Amy M. Klimek sold 10,214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total value of $205,403.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,093 shares in the company, valued at $383,960.23. This represents a 34.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,920 shares of company stock valued at $866,240 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Wolverine World Wide

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WWW. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in Wolverine World Wide during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,494 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in Wolverine World Wide during the third quarter worth about $113,000. 90.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Wolverine World Wide

(Get Free Report

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. It operates through Active Group and Work Group segments. The company offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wolverine World Wide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolverine World Wide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.