World Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

World Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 186,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,989 shares during the quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $21,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IJR. Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,728,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1,508.4% in the third quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 10,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 10,272 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $1,338,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 67,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $124.67 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $120.20 and its 200 day moving average is $114.43. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $100.08 and a 1 year high of $128.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

